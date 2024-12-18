Police are investigating a report of gunfire near the Maine Mall Wednesday evening.

Members of the South Portland Police Department responded to a parking lot near the mall at 5:15 p.m., Lt. Kevin Theriault said on a phone call Wednesday night.

There were no injuries reported, he said.

“Just property damage at this point,” Theriault said.

Police were still investigating shortly after 9 p.m. and planned to release more information overnight, he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copy the Story Link