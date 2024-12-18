https://www.pressherald.com/2024/12/18/portland-meetings-dec-18-25
Portland Meetings: Dec. 18-25
1 min read
Font size +
You are able to gift 5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required. Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one, go to the subscriptions page.
With a Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
Loading....
Wed. 12/18 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 12/18 5 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Thu. 12/19 2 p.m. Fish Pier Authority Board Zoom
Thu. 12/19 4 p.m. Development Corp. Zoom
« Previous
Portland Print Crawl connects artists throughout the city