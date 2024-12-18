Spirit of the Holidays is proudly supported by HUB International.
In a community tradition, The Times Record encourage kids 12 and under to send in their holiday artwork. Be inspired to "believe" this holiday season by browsing through these works of art by children from West Bath School and Georgetown Central School. Proudly supported by HUB International.
