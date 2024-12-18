Soon, the holidays will be over, and we’ll reflect on what mattered most during that time.

Many of us who care about the environment look for meaningful ways to share joy with our loved ones while staying true to our values. One excellent solution is giving experiential gifts – presents that offer an activity, adventure, or learning opportunity, rather than a physical item. This might be tickets to a local theater performance, a cooking class, a family camping trip, or a meditation workshop. These gifts create lasting memories through shared experiences or personal growth opportunities.

Research shows that experiential gifts not only bring lasting happiness and strengthen our connections with others, but they also offer an elegant solution for environmentally conscious gift-givers. When we give experiences, we share something precious while avoiding the packaging and shipping typically associated with physical presents.

Looking for last-minute gifts for the holidays? There’s still time to give memorable experiences that align with both our giving spirit and our environmental values.

Experiential gifts offer unique benefits that make them especially meaningful:

• Create lasting memories that can be treasured for years to come

• Build stronger social bonds through shared activities

• Support local businesses and communities

• Naturally align with environmental values by avoiding packaging and shipping

• Offer opportunities for personal growth and learning

• Give the recipient something truly unique and personalized

For those of us seeking to live more sustainably, experiential gifts provide an elegant solution to the challenge of giving meaningfully while minimizing environmental impact.

They let us express our care for both our loved ones and our planet.

For nature lovers:

• An annual pass to national or state parks

• Guided hiking or bird-watching tour

• Kayaking or camping trip

• Photography workshop in nature

• Community garden membership

For culture enthusiasts:

• Theater, concert, or museum memberships

• Cooking class featuring local ingredients

• Art workshop or pottery class

• Dance lessons

• Language learning program

For wellness-minded recipients:

• Yoga class package

• Massage or spa treatment

• Meditation retreat

• Personal training sessions

• Nutrition consultation

For family-oriented folks:

• Family photo session

• Cooking class together

• Escape room adventure

• Paint and sip evening

• Animal sanctuary visit

For learning enthusiasts:

• Online course subscription

• Musical instrument lessons

• Writing workshop

• Wine tasting class

• Local history tour

For readers and thinkers:

• Digital subscription to favorite newspapers or magazines

• Audiobook service membership

• Book club membership with local independent bookstore

• Curated reading lists with digital book credits

• Access to online archives or research databases

• Literary festival or author event tickets

The gift of reading and learning offers a special experience – the chance to explore new ideas, perspectives, and solutions through others’ words.

You can present an experiential gift by creating a handmade certificate describing the experience:

• Include a small, related token (like a hiking compass for a park pass)

• Write a heartfelt note explaining why you chose this experience

• If applicable, include a schedule or calendar to plan the experience together

Planning tips:

Research local options: Support businesses in your community to reduce transportation emissions and strengthen local economies.

Consider timing: Look for experiences that can be enjoyed during less busy seasons to support year-round business sustainability.

Here are more ideas for holiday happiness, and these are free:

• Visit an animal shelter to play with the dogs or cats.

• Volunteer as a family at a food bank or shelter.

• Go for a walk and collect found items to make ornaments or year-round decorative items.

• Select a favorite book for a Family Read each night of the holidays.

• Go somewhere quiet on a clear night and listen to the sounds of nature.

• Make paper snowflakes with family or friends.

• Listen to music. Dim the lights. Light a candle.

• Call friends or family to let them know you are thinking of them.

• Reach out and thank someone who did you a favor or taught you something useful in the past.

• Shovel a neighbor’s driveway.

• Make a family scrapbook together.

Sustainable Practice wishes our readers a meaningful, sustainable holiday and promises to fill 2025 with ideas and facts that can increase sustainable living on Earth, our shared home.

Fred Horch and Peggy Siegle are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe to “One Step This Week.”

