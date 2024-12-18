The sprawling piles of toys and books are gone.
And Jeff Ham is nervous.
The hard-working operations manager of the Press Herald Toy Fund was busy Tuesday in the mostly empty workshop, counting up the remaining bags of gifts and comparing the depleted inventory with lists of families scheduled to make pick ups in the coming days.
“It’s going to be close.”
Ham has been keeping track of the gift list and inventory for weeks after it became clear that the 75-year-old fund was seeing a surge of requests for help from struggling families this year.
Ham quickly got permission from the Toy Fund’s board of directors to exceed the budget and then submitted a second round of toy and book orders.
But, by the application deadline, parents had asked for gifts for more than 4,000 children. The total number last year was a little less than 3,000. And that increased demand is on top of the strain felt because of the increased cost of toys and books over the last several years – the same inflation pressures driving so many families to seek help.
Meanwhile, grateful parents have been arriving at the workshop in South Portland for weeks to pick up the gifts for their children, all of which are purchased with donations from readers. The last pickups are scheduled for this weekend.
No child will be left out. Ham and his army of volunteers will make sure of that, even if it means they have to make some last-minute shopping trips this week.
Meanwhile, the need for donations from readers is as critical as ever.
Donations are slightly behind last year at this time, although it is too early to know if the fundraising will cover the costs of gifts this year or how large the deficit might be.
The Toy Fund will figure that out after every child is served.
HOW TO HELP
To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
