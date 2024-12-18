The Scarborough Police Department Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving a local hotel that was believed to be involved in drug trafficking on Dec. 16 at about 12:30 p.m. A K-9 was deployed, which positively alerted to the presence of narcotic odor, according to a police statement.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, $8,000 in U.S. currency and two firearms, one of which had been reported stolen in New Hampshire, according to the statement.

The operator of the vehicle, Wayne Nigro, 42 of Wrentham, Massachusetts, was arrested, police said, and charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, Class B aggravated furnishing in methamphetamine, Class C illegal possession of a firearm, Class D unlawful possession of schedule X drugs, Class B theft by receiving stolen property, and criminal forfeiture of property.

A passenger in the vehicle, Cassandra Thibodeau, 27 of Candia, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with Class A aggravated trafficking in fentanyl and Class B aggravated furnishing in methamphetamine.

Copy the Story Link