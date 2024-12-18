Marina Bassett snapped a 2-2 tie with 5:43 remaining, then completed a hat trick moments later as Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete rallied for a 5-3 win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook in a girls hockey game Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.
The Beacons (5-2) scored four goals in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit. Jane Flynn, who got the tying goal, and Libby Hooper each recorded a goal and three assists.
Lia Collins put the Gorham co-op (1-3-1) in front with two goals in the second period, both set up by Azalea Grant. Carlin Galligan scored an unassisted goal in the third.
Beacons goalie Mya Clark made 23 saves. Claire Ferrenkopf stopped 34 shots for the Gorham co-op.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.