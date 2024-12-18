Marina Bassett snapped a 2-2 tie with 5:43 remaining, then completed a hat trick moments later as Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete rallied for a 5-3 win over Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook in a girls hockey game Wednesday at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.

The Beacons (5-2) scored four goals in the third period to erase a 2-1 deficit. Jane Flynn, who got the tying goal, and Libby Hooper each recorded a goal and three assists.

Lia Collins put the Gorham co-op (1-3-1) in front with two goals in the second period, both set up by Azalea Grant. Carlin Galligan scored an unassisted goal in the third.

Beacons goalie Mya Clark made 23 saves. Claire Ferrenkopf stopped 34 shots for the Gorham co-op.

Copy the Story Link