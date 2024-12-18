City Councilor Michael and Malory Shaughnessy lost their son, Theo Alexander Owen Shaughnessy, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 13. He was 40 years old.

Mayor David Morse, at Monday’s City Council meeting, offered “our deepest sympathies and prayers” to his parents and family.

“Theo was born July 5, 1984, in Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Maine as a child with his parents,” according to his obituary.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Westbrook on Tap, 1 Westbrook Common, No. 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the United Recovery Fund or Bow Wow Buddies Foundation.

For a full obituary, go to pressherald.com.

