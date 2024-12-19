Tanner Fifield made a driving layup with four seconds remaining after Old Orchard Beach erased a 10-point deficit as Wells eked out a 52-50 win Thursday night in a Western Maine Conference boys basketball game at Wells.

The visiting Seagulls (1-4) tied the game at 50 on a three-point play by Riley Provencher, who led OOB with 15 points.

Jeremy Therrien scored 13 of his 28 points in the third quarter as Wells (2-3) stretched a 24-22 halftime advantage to 43-33 going into the fourth.

Fifield finished with 13 points.

Trot Moody (13 points) and Brady Plante (11) joined Provencher in double figures for the Seagulls.

YARMOUTH 70, WAYNFLETE 51: Bobby Wolff came off the bench and led all scorers with 22 points as the Clippers (3-1) rolled past the Flyers (2-2) in Portland.

Ian Lawrence added 12 points for the Clippers, who led 16-2 after one quarter and 41-16 at halftime.

Waynflete was paced by 10 points from Malcolm O’Wril and nine apiece from Jed Alsum, JJ Carlo and Lucas McChesney.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 64, BUCKFIELD 53: Rhett Tyson paced the Breakers (4-1) with 21 points in a victory over the Bucks (1-4) in Freeport.

Three other Pine Tree Academy players scored in double figures: Collin Verrill and Silas Yeaton each had 12, and Lucky Kabeya added 10 points. Verrill also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Krosby Harvey led Buckfield with 16 points. Brayden Monto finished with 11, and Nolan Litchfield and Gaven Parsons had nine apiece.

ST. DOMINIC 75, SACOPEE VALLEY 40: Taylor Varney scored 20 points, and the Saints (5-0) made 11 3-pointers in a win over the Hawks (0-5) at Hiram.

Ayden Rand sank four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Jack Brocke added 11.

Sacopee’s Tyler Easterbrooks and Silas Nielsen each scored nine points.

BIDDEFORD 67, WESTBROOK 65: Owen Sylvain finished with 18 points while Julius Searles and Noah Laverriere each added 14 as the Tigers (2-1) edged the Blue Blazes (0-4) in overtime at Westbrook.

John Cubahiro led Westbrook with 15 points. David Mbuyamba scored 14 and Paddy Walsh had 12.

BONNY EAGLE 72, SANFORD 65: The Scots (1-4) rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation and pulled out an overtime victory against the Spartans (2-1) in Standish.

Brody Taylor led Bonny Eagle with 19 points and 20 rebounds. CJ Cooper, Colin Moran and Benedito Noe each scored 13 points, and Max Bouchard had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Moran forced overtime with a basket in the closing seconds of regulation.

Sanford was paced by Brady Adams with 19 points, Dylan Gendron with 17 and Luke Gendron with 12.

BRUNSWICK 57, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 43: Four players scored in double figures for the Dragons (3-1) in a win over the Patriots (1-4) at Brunswick.

Humberto Muyenga led the balanced offense with 14 points. Keegan Cummings sank four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points, Brendan Shaw added 12 points and Trevor Gerrish had 10.

Brunswick’s Rylan Ley grabbed 15 rebounds.

Gray-New Gloucester got 23 points from John Patenaude and 14 from Colby Mitchell.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 70, MT. VIEW 24: Gabe Lash led a balanced attack with 12 points and added nine rebounds and five assists as the Panthers (4-0) breezed past the Mustangs (2-3) in Waldoboro.

Rocco DePatsy and Mason Nguyen each contributed 11 points, and Luke Cheesman had 10 points and six steals.

Wyatt Bennett scored nine points for Mt. View.

MT. ARARAT 53, FREEPORT 45: The Eagles (2-3) charged back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the Falcons (1-4) in Freeport.

Andrew Clemons scored 14 points and Logan Zoulamis had 12 for Mt. Ararat, which closed the game with a 17-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Drew Pound led Freeport with 13 points. Conner Smith scored 10.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 40, MORSE 21: The Eagles (4-1) fell behind 12-5 in the first quarter, then held the Shipbuilders (1-3) to nine points the rest of the way in a comeback victory at Bath.

Chase Coffin scored 13 points for Lincoln, which took the lead with an 11-2 advantage in the second quarter, then broke it open by outscoring Morse 17-2 in the third.

Waylon Rhorer led Morse with 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WELLS 54, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 9: Maren Maxon led Wells with 18 points, and the Warriors (3-2) held the Seagulls (1-4) to two field goals in a win at Old Orchard Beach.

Megyn Mertens also reached double figures, finishing with 10 points. Eleven players scored for Wells.

LAKE REGION 51, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40: Bella Smith scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half to help the Lakers (4-0) secure a win over the Raiders (0-5) in Naples.

Helena Sheldrick added 10 points.

Presli Knapp paced Fryeburg with 11 points.

BIDDEFORD 49, WESTBROOK 41: Gabriela Silva scored 12 points, Natalia Silva added 10, and the Tigers (3-1) turned back the Blue Blazes (2-2) in Biddeford.

Kylie Young led Westbrook with 13 points. Paolla Uwaze chipped in with 10.

GREELY 41, YORK 34: Avery Bush scored 13 points and Hannah Hussey added 11 as the Rangers (1-3) beat the Wildcats (1-3) in Cumberland.

Nya Avery put in 14 points for York.

MARSHWOOD 77, FALMOUTH 25: Five Marshwood players scored in double figures as the Hawks (5-0) eased past the Navigators (1-4) in Falmouth.

Isabelle Tice led Marshwood with 16 points. Renee St. Pierre chipped in with 13, Jolie Folger and Natalie Lathrop followed with 12 apiece and Sarah Theriault finished with 11.

Falmouth got 11 points from Siobhan Nielsen.

MT. ARARAT 65, FREEPORT 45: Cali Pomerleau and Kayleigh Wagg combined for nine 3-pointers and 37 points as the Eagles (4-1) beat the Falcons (2-3) at Topsham.

Pomerleau fueled a 29-11 first-quarter surge with 11 of her 19 points.

Julianna Allen also reached double figures for the Falcons, scoring 12 points.

Maddie Cormier paced Freeport with 18 points. Izzy Orlando had 11 and Emily Groves added 10.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 52, BRUNSWICK 34: Izzy Morelli finished with 24 points while Emma Hamilton added 10 to lead the Patriots (4-1) over the Dragons (4-1) at Brunswick.

Julianna Morin paced Brunswick with 11 points. Kyra Fortier scored nine.

ST. DOMINIC 35, SACOPEE VALLEY 31: Piper Croteau scored 11 points, Juju Farrington added 10, and the visiting Saints (3-2) downed the Hawks (0-4) in overtime in Hiram.

Bridget Landry had 14 points for Sacopee.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 41, TRAIP ACADEMY 27: Ava Wilkinson scored 14 points, and the Panthers (3-1) handled the Rangers (2-3) in Yarmouth.

Emily Robbins finished with nine points, Ella Giguere had eight and Athena Gee chipped in with six for NYA, which built a 24-9 lead in the first half.

Madelyn Rohan scored eight points and Aleiana Booker had seven for Traip.

WEDNESDAY’S BOYS HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 9, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: The Golden Trojans (3-1) scored six goals in the first period and cruised to a win over Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (0-4) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Gavin Corson netted a pair of goals. Jake Skillings, Trent Lesieur, Jake Allaire, Nathan Gagnon, Brayden Duane, Brady Pecora and Gavin Pellerin also scored.

