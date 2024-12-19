We are dismayed to read on Dec. 5 that The Forecaster will not be running a regular column from Abdi Nor Iftin for the foreseeable future. “Through My Lens” is our favorite column. It tells us how one of our immigrant neighbors is experiencing life, and it makes us think about Maine, the USA, and the world in new ways. Losing his column is a loss to us all. The writers of hate mail are diminishing your readers and the entire community. Abdi Nor Iftin is an insightful and courageous writer. He deserves support, not abuse. He has a lot to offer, and we wish him well as he discerns his new calling.

Susan and Clifford Gilpin

Falmouth

Copy the Story Link