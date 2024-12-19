The Dec. 11 issue of the Press Herald included the following headlines:

1. “Israeli warplanes pound Syria as troops reportedly advance deeper into country.”

2. “’Dreamers’ shut out of the health care marketplace in 19 states.”

3. “Court may sharply limit environmental impact statements that block energy development.”

4. “Chinese gold mining threatens a protected UN heritage site.” (Okapi Wildlife Reserve, Congo)

5. “The clock is ticking on equal rights,” a letter to the editor by Bonnie Sammons mentioning that the Equal Rights Amendment is not a formal part of the Constitution.

Each deeply distressing news item is an ominous thread affecting our future. We all need to be alert to subtle threads that will lead to major disasters. It is more important than ever to contact our representatives and senators for any and all concerns affecting our “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.”

The following is information on phoning our leaders and letting our voices be heard: Rep. Chellie Pingree, 202-225-6116; Rep. Jared Golden, 202-225-6306; Sen. Angus King, 202-224-5344; and Sen. Susan Collins, 202-224-2623.

Nina McKee

Scarborough

