Nearly 150 employees have signed a letter of no confidence in Bobbi Johnson, director of Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services, dealing another setback for the state’s often criticized child protection system.

In a letter released Thursday by the state employees’ labor union, workers said Johnson has failed to acknowledge or address critical safety issues relating to using hotels to temporarily house children in state custody. The 146 workers who signed the letter represent about 25% of agency staff.

“Director Bobbi Johnson has actively demonstrated that she is unable to ensure the well-being and safety of children and OCFS staff by refusing to address the housing of children in hotels,” the workers wrote. “First and foremost, holding children in hotels or emergency rooms only increases the trauma for children. The director’s inaction in finding an alternate to the warehousing of children in hotels or emergency rooms lends to the perception by many frontline workers that those in Central Office are reinforcing the misconception that hotels and emergency rooms are the only options for housing children.”

Johnson took over as agency director in January, just months after former director Todd Landry resigned amid growing criticism. She has been a Department of Health and Human Services employee for 28 years.

When a caseworker petitions to remove a child from a home because of suspected abuse or neglect, the child is then placed in a foster home or with an extended family member. But that doesn’t always happen immediately, and in the meantime, they often stay in hotels that must be staffed by caseworkers 24 hours a day.

Sometimes, it can take weeks to find a placement, especially if the child has behavioral health needs, said Robin Upton-Sukeforth, a union representative for caseworkers.

In the letter, workers said staff members have been assaulted by aggressive children and have been forced to cover multiple long shifts back-to-back.

Concerns about using hotels to house children have long been raised among workers, but the problem has become more acute, Upton-Sukeforth said. There are more children in state custody now than any point over the last two decades – 2,507 as of September 2024, according to state data, up from 1,724 in July 2018.

“All of the above concerns have been raised in meetings with Director Johnson and the significance of these concerns have been dismissed as a failure on the frontline staff to adapt to the demands of the work,” the letter states. “Director Johnson consistently demonstrates a blatant failure to listen to the concerns of the frontline OCFS staff prior to or even post-implementation of policies and procedures, jeopardizing Maine’s vulnerable citizens and the OCFS staff who serve them.”

In addition to signing a letter of no confidence, the Maine Service Employees Association union filed a workplace complaint with the Maine Department of Labor over requiring workers to stay overnight in hotels with minors in state custody.

Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services has been subjected to sustained scrutiny for many years by lawmakers and by federal and state auditors, often in response to high-profile child deaths.

Despite improvements in training for staff and increases in worker salaries to curb high burnout and turnover, problems have persisted.

Just last month, federal auditors released a report that found Maine’s child protection officials failed to complete all of the requirements in 94% of abuse or neglect investigations between October 2021 and September 2022. The most common failures were not completing safety assessments within 72 hours, not completing investigations within 35 days, and not notifying parents or caregivers of a finding within 10 days.

Johnson said at the time that it had been two full years since the end of the audit period and many of the problems cited have been remedied or are in the process of being addressed.

This story will be updated.

