Community Outreach Services invites the community to double its impact and support local families in need through a generous $5,000 matching challenge. Thanks to a pledge from Susan Roth, president and CEO of Trims Unlimited, every dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $5,000 total.

Roth is a pioneer in experiential marketing and is the longtime leader of Trims Unlimited, a company recognized for creating high-impact branding and customer engagement strategies. As an ongoing supporter of COS, Roth’s contributions highlight her dedication to helping communities thrive.

Here are four reasons your support is vital this holiday season:

1.) Your gift will be doubled

Donations made through Jan. 6, 2025, will be matched dollar for dollar by Roth, effectively doubling your impact and helping COS reach its $5,000 goal.

2.) Help COS meet growing needs

In 2023, COS served hundreds of families with food and fuel assistance. With demand expected to rise in 2025, this funding will directly support local families during their most challenging times, ensuring they have access to essential resources.

3.) Be part of a community that cares

“This matching gift challenge is a chance to come together as a community to bring help and hope to our neighbors,” says Mark Jago, executive director of COS. “Your support now can make an extraordinary difference in the year ahead.”

“This matching gift challenge is a wonderful opportunity to amplify our collective impact and support those in need,” said Roth. “I’m proud to contribute to COS’ mission and invite others to join us in creating meaningful change for our neighbors in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel.”

4.) Maximize your impact with a tax deduction

Donations made before Dec. 31, 2024, are eligible for a 2024 tax deduction. Even if donations are made after that date, they will still be matched through Jan. 6, 2025, ensuring your support continues to make a difference.

How to participate

Donate now: Your gift will be doubled. Visit https://tinyurl.com/mw8ay6r9 to donate online or mail your gift to COS at PO Box 1175, Kennebunk, ME 04043; please note that your donation is for the “2024 Holiday Match Challenge.”

Spread the Word: Encourage friends and neighbors to join the match challenge.

About Community Outreach Services

Since 1990, Community Outreach Services has been extending a helping hand to our neighbors in the towns of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel who face challenges with food insecurities. Over the years, our program offerings have expanded to include fuel and specific needs assistance to continue to meet the growing needs of our community.

We currently serve several hundred of our neighbors at our food pantry in Kennebunk each month and that demand is now increasing considerably. We cannot do the work we do without the generous support of our community.

Aine Cryts is a member of the Outreach Team for Community Outreach Services. She can be reached at outreach@coskennebunks.org or 978-267-5280.

