The Portland Hearts of Pine are in the process of finalizing their inaugural roster. On Thursday, they finally have a schedule in hand.
The men’s pro soccer team will make its USL League One debut on March 29 against FC Naples in Naples, Florida.
The Hearts of Pine will play their first game at newly renovated Fitzpatrick Stadium on May 4 against One Knoxville SC. Times of the matches have yet to be announced.
The Hearts of Pine, who announced they had signed their first player earlier this week, will play four games before their home opener. They will play 15 home games, including the regular season finale on Oct. 25.
The 12-team USL League One season runs from mid-March to October. Portland is one of six expansion franchises scheduled to make its league debut in 2025.
USL League One is considered a third-tier league in the United States professional soccer pyramid.
