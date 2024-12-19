After nearly 30 years living in the Maine Wildlife Park, Suzie the black bear has died, the park announced Thursday.

The park did not say when exactly Suzie died, but said in a written announcement that her declining health and mobility indicated that “it was time to say goodbye.”

“Suzie wasn’t big for a black bear, but her bear boss attitude reminded her larger bear friends to respect their elders,” the park said. “Her more delicate side came out during snack time. She was known to pluck grapes from a bunch one at a time with her dexterous lips and had a funny habit of balancing snacks on the back of her paws to nibble at daintily.”

Black bears can live for up to 30 years in the wild, but they typically die before reaching their 20s, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Suzie celebrated her 30th birthday in August, complete with presents and a towering cake of fresh fruit.

The park is located in Gray and overseen by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Formerly known as the Game Park, the site adopted the name “Maine Wildlife Park” in 1998 – three years after Suzie’s arrival.

The park announced Suzie’s death on Facebook shortly after noon and within hours, the post had garnered an outpouring of support, with commenters sharing condolences and memories of the beastly beauty.

“When I would go I would wave at her and she would come over and stand up like she was saying hi,” one commenter said.

