Nearly all of the toys in the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund workshop had been picked up by Wednesday, but the enthusiasm of volunteers delivering packages to waiting families had not waned.

Among the volunteers still excited about every interaction with families are recent retirees who jumped at the chance to pitch in to make sure local children have a happy holiday season.

“It’s absolutely staggering when you look at the number of kids that are served. I think word gets out that you can come here and we will provide some measure of comfort over the holidays,” said volunteer Carol Semple of Portland.

Semple, who retired this year after more than 30 years at the Press Herald, was eager to help out Toy Fund operations manager Jeff Ham, whom she worked with for many years at the newspaper. She said it’s always been clear how critical the Toy Fund is to the communities it serves.

“It’s a really important part of the community,” Semple said. “And a newspaper is nothing if it’s not part of the community.”

Her favorite task is delivering red bags of toys and books to parents and guardians on pickup days.

Advertisement

“They’re grateful, they’re friendly and it’s the holidays,” she said. “Even people in need are in good moods.”

Lynn Petcher of Gray, who retired from a sales job last year, said she was thrilled to get in as a volunteer and has been helping in the workshop up to three days a week.

“As a mother, the thought of children not having toys is hard to imagine,” she said.

Semple and Petcher both enjoy working with the other volunteers, many of whom have worked with the Toy Fund for decades.

“They come back year after year. They’re a hard working group,” Semple said. “They always bring good cheer.”

HOW TO HELP

Advertisement

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In Memory of Joanne & Arthur La Rochelle (Nanny & Papa), Anonymous $315.93

Anonymous $105.52

Advertisement

In honor the Soley/Gallance Family this holiday, Stephen Nahly $263.33

In memory of Kelly & Lisa, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! David & Elaine $263.33

Anonymous $105.52

Noel & Judi Tracy $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Advertisement

In memory of the Lamarre and Gaudreau families, Rachel Lamarre $52.91

In memory of Jean, who loved Christmas, Anonymous $52.91

God bless the children. I am happy to help, Peter Filippelli $52.91

In loving memory of Normand, Mary Lou Lemaire $52.91

Anonymous $100

In memory of Paul McGrath, from Ellen $52.91

Advertisement

In memory of John and Noreen Hubner, Anonymous $52.91

In memory of Jim and Janice Owen, Anonymous $50

Anonymous $52.91

Anonymous $50

Thank you for making Christmas special, Amanda Smith $31.87

Bill and Valerie Sowles $210.73

Advertisement

PHunt and PRed $52.91

Merry Christmas one & all, Denise Kallel $105.52

Gary Dube $105.52

In loving memory of Sarah Smith, the best mother ever, Thomas Smith III $105.52

In memory of Woody and Edith Bigelow, and Sean M Casey. John, Deb, Conor, Jess and Sean E Casey $150

Anonymous $52.91

Advertisement

Thank you for doing this, Gregory Soper $42.39

Merry Christmas to all boys and girls and to the wonderful volunteers. Don and Janet Leaver $52.91

In loving memory of my Dad, David A. Wheatland, Becky $105.52

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $52.91

In loving memory of Rev. & Mrs. Robert Haldane Sr. and our beloved Bentley. Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $105.52

Advertisement

In loving memory of our parents Robert & Elizabeth Sawtelle and Daniel & Camilla Bellino. Merry Christmas! Dave & Cathy $105.52

Keith Davis $105.52

In loving memory of Charlotte LaCrosse, Amanda Leque $52.91

Bonnie Harlow $52.91

In loving memory Joanne and Ronnie Strout. Sandee & Joe $105.52

In honor of our grandson Leo, who wishes all children had toys. Margo Dittmer & George Monaco Margo Dittmer $26.61

Advertisement

Anonymous $105.52

Merry Christmas! Dan & Joan Amory $105.52

The Diaz Family $105.52

In loving memory of Keith Clough from MHS Ladies Group, Anonymous $125

In memory of Kenny, Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $158.12

TOTAL TO DATE: $116,334.93

Copy the Story Link