Free community meal – Saturday, Dec. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Baked ziti, salad, bread and desserts.

Free turkey dinner – Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Followed by a short Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Takeout available.

Free community Christmas Day dinner – Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. For more information, contact Joy Knight at 749-4940 or email jakcolor@aol.com or office@westbrookwarren.com.

Free community supper – Saturday, Dec. 28, 5-6 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton.

Copy the Story Link