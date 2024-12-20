A Washington County house was destroyed by fire Thursday after an explosion occurred during a propane delivery.

The fire started when a delivery driver from VL Tammaro was filling residential propane tanks at 155 Milford Road in Grand Lake Stream around 10:30 a.m. Fire investigators determined a malfunction in the filling process caused gas to release, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The explosion occurred when the propane was ignited by an unknown source.

The driver sustained second-degree burns and was treated at a local hospital. The owner of the house was home at the time but was not injured.

The Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal, which is investigating the fire, was assisted at the scene by the Maine Fuel Board.

Grand Lake Stream, located near West Grand Lake, has a population of about 125.

