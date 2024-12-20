Adam Fitzgerald hit five of his team’s 12 3-pointers, and Scarborough held off a late rally to defeat visiting Gorham, 63-57, in a Class AA South boys basketball game Friday.

Fitzgerald led all scorers with 26 points. Carter Blanche added 16 and Will MacDonald contributed 12 for the Red Storm (3-2).

The Rams (1-3) were paced by Griffin Gammon with 16 points. Preston Brown scored 11.

