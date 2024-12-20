EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored the tying goal with 2:21 remaining in regulation and Mattias Ekholm got the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers shook off a shoddy start Thursday night for a 3-2 victory against the Boston Bruins.
Just 1:04 into the extra period, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made the initial save on Leon Draisaitl but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was there to grab the rebound and drop it back to Ekholm, who scored his fourth goal of the season.
Draisaitl had three assists to give him 900 career points.
Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (19-11-2), who have won nine of 11.
Elias Lindholm and Mark Kastelic scored in the first period to give Boston (17-13-4) a 2-0 lead.
Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers. Swayman stopped 23 shots.
Takeaways
Bruins: New forward Oliver Wahlstrom made his Bruins debut on the third line in place of Cole Koepke after being claimed off waivers from the New York Islanders this week. Wahlstrom, who is from the Boston area, had four points in 27 games with the Islanders this season.
Oilers: Hyman has eight goals in seven games since returning from injury. He wore a full face shield after sustaining a broken nose when he took a slap shot to the face Monday against Florida.
Key moment
McDavid tied it late in the third period when he cut in hard on the Boston net and deked before sliding in a backhand for his 15th goal. Draisaitl picked up his second assist, giving him multi-point games in seven straight.
Key stat
Boston won its previous four games in Edmonton, two in overtime and all four by one goal. The Oilers hadn’t beaten the Bruins at home in more than six years.
Up next
Bruins: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday
Oilers: Host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday
