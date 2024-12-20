Funds for sign installation could have had better use

The recent installation of Hopeful, a lighted sign by artist Charlie Hewett for the Bath Police Department, is deeply disappointing. The department not only utilized private funds, which circumnavigated the opportunity for public discourse or approval, but they could have done countless other acts that would have contributed to the community. Here are a few ideas: a “Tape the Chief to the Wall” fundraiser for a direct support services cause, a cleanup along the South End of Washington Street, a toy drive, hire a new police dog and hold a naming contest, or commission a mural.

While the Hopeful sign has garnered national attention and is admittedly quite recognizable, were there no young, queer or BIPOC artists considered for this public art installation? Or a Bath resident? There are so many fantastic artists and creative people in this cool, little city to draw from.

Finally, the placement of the sign isn’t even a good photo opportunity — it’s not in a location recognizable as Bath nor is it conveniently situated as a backdrop.

It is understandable that the members of the Bath Police Department had hoped for some good news. By design, their jobs have become increasingly difficult, as they are now first responders to incidents related to the opioid epidemic, mental health crises and homelessness. And the social services needed to address these issues are essentially nonexistent. However, instead of generating actual hope, this sign serves as a reminder that a core tenet of the police is to do what they want with almost zero consequences.

Amanda Pleau,

Bath

Maine’s Implied Warranty is four years

Right before Thanksgiving, our refrigerator stopped working. It was making a strange moaning sound about every two minutes, but neither the freezer nor the main compartment was cold. A repair visit confirmed that the condenser needed to be replaced to the tune of $1,200-$1,400. The refrigerator was just past the one-year warranty detailed in the owner’s manual. I began to research new refrigerators.

A few days later I was bemoaning our fate to a friend who mentioned to me Maine’s Implied Warranty law. Most consumer goods bought in Maine, including appliances (and mobile homes, clothing, new cars, furniture, sports equipment and more), have an implied warranty of four years. That means the seller or the manufacturer must honor a warranty for four years, even if the customer has not purchased an extended warranty.

After researching the statute, I called the appliance store where we purchased the refrigerator. Sure enough, the repair was covered under this law.

When the repairman returned (a month later), I asked why he hadn’t told me about the law. He said that had he done so, he would have lost his job. Yes, he is not allowed to inform customers about this law that protects us from shoddily made things. So, be informed yourself! Think twice before buying an extended warranty if it duplicates what you would already have under Maine law, and hold appliance makers accountable.

Genie Wheelwright,

Harpswell

Lessons from ‘A Christmas Carol’ ring true today

I see some version of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens almost every year and am always moved by it. This year, I went to Lewiston and saw The Public Theatre’s version. I was more affected by it than ever, and I think this is because of the current times. In 19th-century London, Dickens showed how unfair society was with the rich preying on the poor. Scrooge was a totally transactional figure caring only about what he could get out of other people. As I sat there, I thought of the for-profit health insurance leaders with their $10 million salaries denying their subscribers needed care. I thought of the previously esteemed McKinsey Group fined $7,500,000 for creating advertising campaigns that helped Purdue Pharma hook many thousands on opioids. The fossil fuel establishment also came to mind. It continues to support polluting our atmosphere and fights the transition to renewables. Finally, I thought of our president-elect, a Scrooge type, demonstrating self interest as the goal of his life and saying it should be America’s goal. Unlike prior presidents like Truman who led Americans to “secure security and prosperity for themselves by sharing security and prosperity with like minded others … resulting in America … becoming the center of a network of international cooperation” (The Atlantic, January 2o24 issue), Trump disparages allies and threatens to abandon them. He similarly disparages many of his fellow citizens.

As the Ghost of Christmas Future indicated, one could change the grim future by realizing that all people have value and by wishing for God to bless us all.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

