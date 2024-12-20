Kennebunkport native Max Murray, fresh off helping Vermont win the NCAA men’s soccer championship, was selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft by New York City FC on Friday.
Murray, a defender, was the 17th pick overall. New York traded the 24th pick and $75,000 in general allocation money to San Diego to move up and select Murray.
A 2020 Kennebunk High graduate, Murray had four goals and four assists in 24 games for Vermont this season. The Catamounts won the NCAA championship on Monday, beating Marshall, 2-1 in overtime.
He played 91 games for Vermont, finishing with 18 goals and 10 assists.
Murray’s Vermont teammate, Sydney Wathuta, was selected No. 16 by Colorado. They are the second and third Catamounts to be draft in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. Brian Wright was the 20th pick in 2017.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.