Kennebunkport native Max Murray, fresh off helping Vermont win the NCAA men’s soccer championship, was selected in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft by New York City FC on Friday.

Murray, a defender, was the 17th pick overall. New York traded the 24th pick and $75,000 in general allocation money to San Diego to move up and select Murray.

A 2020 Kennebunk High graduate, Murray had four goals and four assists in 24 games for Vermont this season. The Catamounts won the NCAA championship on Monday, beating Marshall, 2-1 in overtime.

He played 91 games for Vermont, finishing with 18 goals and 10 assists.

Murray’s Vermont teammate, Sydney Wathuta, was selected No. 16 by Colorado. They are the second and third Catamounts to be draft in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft. Brian Wright was the 20th pick in 2017.

Copy the Story Link