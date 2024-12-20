PHIPPSBURG – Dorothy R. Turner, 80, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2024 with her loving husband and family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1943 to Elsie and Frank Theron Melvin.

She married Hubert W. Turner on Nov. 22, 1963. Dorothy worked at Greenwood Emergency as a chase driver following her husband while he delivered fire apparatus. An avid knitter, she donated many of her creations to families in need, both local and “from away”. Riding the trails in the side by side with Hubert was one of her favorite past times.

Besides her husband of 61 years, she is survived by a son, Peter and wife, Carmen, a daughter, Mikki-Jo and partner, Chris; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones and friends.

A private celebration of life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

P.O. Box 96011,

Washington, DC 20090-6011

Copy the Story Link