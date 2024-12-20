PHIPPSBURG – Dorothy R. Turner, 80, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2024 with her loving husband and family by her side.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1943 to Elsie and Frank Theron Melvin.
She married Hubert W. Turner on Nov. 22, 1963. Dorothy worked at Greenwood Emergency as a chase driver following her husband while he delivered fire apparatus. An avid knitter, she donated many of her creations to families in need, both local and “from away”. Riding the trails in the side by side with Hubert was one of her favorite past times.
Besides her husband of 61 years, she is survived by a son, Peter and wife, Carmen, a daughter, Mikki-Jo and partner, Chris; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the
Alzheimer’s Association,
P.O. Box 96011,
Washington, DC 20090-6011
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.