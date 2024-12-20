Hundreds braved the biting cold to gather in Monument Square Friday night, mourning the roughly 50 homeless people who died this year in Greater Portland.

Before reaching Monument Square, the crowd snaked up Preble Street, led by bagpipes and tailed by a beating drum. Most held electric candles glowing with orange and white flames.

The solemn scene marked Portland’s 2024 Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil, organized by the nonprofit Preble Street and co-sponsored by the city, Greater Portland Health, MaineHealth and Northern Light Mercy Hospital. The vigil and procession are held annually around the winter solstice — “the longest night of homelessness,” organizers say — which this year occurs around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

The event is “a time for us to join together and focus on the solutions that Maine’s most vulnerable people need,” including increased shelter beds, housing-first solutions and affordable housing options, Preble Street Deputy Director Daniella Cameron said in a written statement before the event. The vigil has been held for about three decades.

In Greater Portland, at least 49 homeless individuals died this year, Preble Street said in a statement. Their causes of death ranged from chronic medical conditions, to overdose to suicide.

They were 52 years old on average, Preble Street said.

The average life expectancy of homeless people is between 42 and 52 years old, according to an analysis by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.

Matt Brown, founder of Hope Squad Maine, an outreach program supporting southern Maine, welcomed attendees with a poem. Brown said he also works at a funeral home and is often responsible for transporting bodies on their “last ride.”

“Even though we are sure you had moments where you felt so adrift, we want you to know your presence here was truly such a gift,” Brown recited for the crowd. “No one is ever truly homeless that has a home in our heart.”

As Brown spoke, the first names of some of those who died were projected onto the concrete base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. To his left, a grid of 50 tea candles sat unlit.

Billie-Jo Burgess, who was homeless for years before moving into an apartment at Preble Street’s Huston Commons, said she lost more than 20 friends this year — but that was just a fraction of the more than 200 she’s grieved since she began living on the streets around 2007.

“They’re tired. … Some just give up,” Burgess told the crowd, speaking through tears. “I can’t even tell you all the names.”

She lit the first candle in honor of her friend Brett Staples, who was killed after being hit by a train in August.

One by one, volunteers lit the remaining candles and named those lost.

MaineHousing, the quasi-government agency that oversees affordable housing programs, does an annual count of homeless people throughout the state each January. Last year, surveyors counted nearly 2,700 people on Jan. 23, according to results released over the summer.

More than 1,250 of those people were found in Cumberland County, but it was not clear how many of them were in Greater Portland.

Friday’s vigil concluded with a performance by the local performing group The Vigilantes, who sang a modified version of Ralph McTell’s “Streets of London.”

“Have you seen the couple at the farmers’s market searching for bottles, wearing worn out shoes?” They sang. “Yesterday’s heartache never makes today’s news.”

As the band played, a cold wind began to blow, extinguishing most of the tea candles.

