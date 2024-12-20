SIDNEY —A 39-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder Friday after the police discovered the body of a teenage boy outside her home at 2005 Summerhaven Road.

Maine State Police went to the home following a well-being check after a woman reported at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 a.m. that an incident had taken place at her home.

Police officials said that when Kennebec County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 2005 Summerhaven Road, they discovered the body of a 14-year-old outside the home.

Megan McDonald was later arrested and charged with homicide. She was taken to Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

In a news release issued Friday, Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and both detectives and evidence response technicians were actively processing the scene and conducting interviews throughout the day.

Several state police cruisers and a large Maine State Police Evidence Response Team box truck were at the beige single-story home. Yellow tape with the words “Sheriff’s line, do not cross” was strung alongside the road in front of the home in a residential neighborhood not far from the border Sidney shares with Augusta.

An officer could be seen carrying something from the home to the evidence response truck. Otherwise, all authorities at the scene appeared to be inside the home. A U.S. Marines flag hung from a corner of the home.

A road sign warning “Emergency Scene Ahead” was placed alongside Summerhaven Road on the Augusta side of the home.

At about 1:45 p.m., McDonald was arrested and taken to the Kennebec County jail.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be a combination of asphyxiation, manual strangulation and sharp force injury. The manner of death has been ruled homicide.

Moss said the identity of the juvenile is being withheld at this time, and the investigation remains active.

Police have not said why the incident was reported in Androscoggin County.

Earlier in the day, Carl Gartley, superintendent of the Oakland-based school district, which also includes Sidney, posted a notice for the school community.

“I am writing to you with a heavy heart to share the tragic news of the passing of one of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“Due to an ongoing police investigation, we are unable to release a name at this time,” he wrote.

Counseling will be available 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Messalonskee High School at 131 Messalonskee High Drive in Oakland.

“Please remember that grieving is a personal process that can take time, and it’s important to support one another as we navigate through this together,” he said. “Thank you for your understanding through this difficult time. Together, we will provide comfort to those who are grieving.”

