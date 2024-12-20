Top Maine Republicans are seizing on a letter of no confidence sent this week by employees to Office of Child and Family Services Director Bobbi Johnson to renew calls for sweeping changes to the state agency.

In a joint statement Friday, leaders in the House and Senate said the concerns raised by the 145 workers who signed the letter underscore the importance of major reforms.

“Protecting our most vulnerable children is the fundamental function of OCFS, but year after year we continue to see the same story — inadequately trained and supported workers spread too thin,” said Senate Republican Leader Trey Stewart of Presque Isle.

Added House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor: “After the department’s horrific failures over recent years, it’s appalling that these workers have to take this step to have their concerns acknowledged.”

The letter of no confidence, which also calls on Gov. Janet Mills to immediately replace Johnson as head of the agency, was signed by about 25% of unionized employees. The complaints centered on the issue of using hotels to temporarily house children in state custody until a better placement can be found. It’s been an ongoing issue for years, but employees say the problem has become more acute and more dangerous for workers. And they say their concerns are not being heard internally.

Both Mills and Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Sara Gagne-Holmes responded to the letter by defending Johnson and criticizing the union.

Advertisement

“The allegations and personal attacks against Director Johnson are meritless and this extreme approach by the union is not productive, nor does it serve the long-term shared goal of trying to reduce the use of hotels,” Mills’ spokesman Ben Goodman said in an email Thursday. “The governor knows Director Johnson is committed to working collaboratively to address this issue.”

Related Maine child protection workers express no confidence in director

Johnson was selected to lead the Office of Child and Family Services in January, a few months after former director Todd Landry resigned amid criticism. The agency has struggled for many years to keep up with an increase in child abuse and neglect reports. State and federal audits, as well as reports from the child welfare ombudsman, have pointed to poor training and high staff turnover as major challenges.

Johnson has been with the agency for 28 years and started as a frontline caseworker.

Friday’s statement from Republicans comes just weeks before the next legislative session begins. Already, Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, has said he plans to bring back a bill that would separate the Office of Child and Family Services from DHHS, but there could be additional bills designed to improve the agency.

Copy the Story Link