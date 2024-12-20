It’s a heartbreaking fact that many of the children served by the Press Herald Toy Fund have experienced domestic violence.

And there has been no shortage of letters this year from parents who escaped abusive homes, in some cases leaving them and their children homeless while recovering from the trauma. All say they have no money to buy holiday gifts at a time when peace, stability and a new toy or book could be a lifeline for a child in distress.

“I’m really worried that I won’t be able to afford to get my kid’s Christmas gifts this year,” a mother of three girls wrote to the Toy Fund. “I’m just getting out of an abusive relationship that lasted 15 years. I don’t know what to do or where to go.

“My kids have had the hardest time starting over. I am working with a very limited income and once the rent and the utilities are paid it leaves us with next to nothing.

“God bless you for your kindness during the holiday season. Thank you.”

“I’m a single mother who’s gone through a domestic violence relationship. My son will be 1 in November and I’ve gotten away and fought to get to the other side for my son.

“He deserves a Christmas and I just can’t keep a roof over our heads and do Christmas, so I’m reaching out hoping someone hears my story and will help this little man to have a Christmas mommy can’t give him. I would appreciate it so much.”

“My family would benefit from the toy fund this year, as we have left a domestic violence situation, and we are currently getting the help we need to rebuild a happy, and safe life,” a mother with two sons wrote. “A little Christmas joy is just what my momma heart needs in times like this.”

“I’m a first-time mom and a single mom due to leaving a 7-year abusive relationship when I found out I was pregnant. I didn’t want my son to endure the physical, mental and emotional abuse I was.

“Becoming a mom has been bitter sweet. So much love and light that comes with it. But so so much struggle. Especially when you have no support system. … I work, I’m going to school, but I’m drowning.

“Even giving my son new shoes or a new truck for Christmas would make my day. But right now I’m lucky to have enough gas to get to and from work and school.”

“I am a single mother of three beautiful children, and I am currently living in a homeless shelter,” another wrote. “I am a survivor of rape and domestic violence, an experience that has left deep emotional scars, but I am doing my best every day to rebuild my life for myself and my children. Despite the challenges we face, my kids remain my greatest source of strength and motivation.

“As holidays approach, the weight of our situation feels even heavier. My heart aches at the thought of not being able to give my children the Christmas they deserve. Receiving assistance this year would mean the world to us.”

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In loving memory of Trudy and Lesley, June Ward $105.52

From Molly, Maggie, and the girls, Anonymous $79.22

In honor of our grandchildren Beatrice and Eloise, Eugenia Zangas and Bill Bogaert $105.52

Merry Christmas with love. Grammy, Anonymous $50

Paula and Palou the clown, Louis Abbotoni $194.42

Jordina Gershon, Anonymous $42.39

Fredrick Radke $263.33

In memory of Marie Brien, who loved Christmas and all the children. Also in memory of Ernie Brien, who is finally with his beloved Marie as of 12/27/23. Kathie and Warren Giering $52.91

Anonymous $21.35

Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Molly and Sam, Maggie Zamboni $105.52

Christmas is for kids, and every little bit helps, Ron Bilancia $10.83

Anonymous $105.52

In loving memory of Mom, Dad, Randy Mooers and Judy Curran who all loved Christmas! Margaret Murphy-Mooers $50

In memory of Buckwheat, Cheetah-bop, Zeus, Crouton, Pugsly, Sammy, Muffin, Murph the Surf and Petey Hooper $50

Pete & Sandy Guild $105.52

Wishing the Merriest of Christmases to all the Maine families out there! Christine and Jamie Nonni $315.93

Jeff and Denise Wentworth $105.52

Merry Christmas! Kathleen Potrepka $40

Peace, love and joy to all this holiday season! Anonymous $250

In memory of Harry Burham, who loved kids and a good time! Ted Baltas $50

In memory of Rita Baltas, Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday! Ted Baltas $105.52

In honor and in memory of beloved fathers Coleman F. Bicknell and Brian P. Bicknell. We love you and carry your “twinkle” with us! Happy Holidays! The Bicknell Family $200

Mark & Beth Lowe $210.73

Jim Mills & Sandy Miller $105.52

Anonymous $105.52

Merry Christmas! 75 years of a Great Charity! Tim and Nancy Dean $79.22

There is no greater joy than that of a child on Christmas morning. From Rudy C. and Nancy V. $158.12

In loving memory of Catherine Chase and Debra and Richard O’Brion, Anonymous $550

Every child deserves a happy Christmas, Wesley Lovejoy $315.93

Christmas is for kids! Mike and Karen Wilson $105.52

Anonymous $263.33

Grandpa Rock, Jacquelyn Drummey $105.52

Scott & Tory Caputo $158.12

Anonymous $52.91

Andrew, Elizabeth, Sarah Beth and Silas Lupie $100

Merry Christmas to all! Anonymous $500

Joy and Grace of Christmas, Anonymous $105.52

Anonymous $21.35

In memory of RJF, Anonymous $52.91

To Tim, in memory of your brother Tommy, for his love of Christmas giving and enjoyment of toys. Love, Mary. Mary Follo $105.52

TOTAL TO DATE: $122,056.25

