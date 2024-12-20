Police have identified the two men who died in a head-on crash in Clifton the week.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s crash as Matthew Dualan, 41, of Clifton, and Otis resident Roger Brown, 85.

Dualan was driving a GMC Yukon when he crossed the center line on a curved portion of Route 180, locally known as Rebel Hill Road, the office said. His vehicle struck Brown’s Honda CRV. Both men died in the crash, the office said.

The GMC rolled several times before catching on fire, and the Honda was severely damaged and forced off the road, the office said in a previous statement.

High speeds and driving to endanger are believed to have contributed to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing, the office said in a written statement Friday afternoon.

There were no passengers in either vehicle, the office said.

Clifton is a town of roughly 800 about 10 miles east of Bangor.

Copy the Story Link