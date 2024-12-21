BOSTON — Morgan Geekie scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 1:45 left, and the Boston Bruins beat Buffalo 3-1 on Saturday night, sending the Sabres to their 13th straight loss.
Charlie Coyle scored a first-period goal and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, who improved to 10-4-1 under interim coach Joe Sacco.
JJ Peterka scored for Buffalo, which is on its worst stretch since a club-record 18-game losing streak (0-15-3) in 2021. The Sabres haven’t won since a victory at San Jose on Nov. 23.
Just as a power play was about to expire, Geekie one-timed a shot from the slot for the winner.
Coyle scored after he came out of the penalty box when his minor for hooking ended. He collected a clearing pass from Nikita Zadorov, going in on a breakaway. James Reimer made a left-skate stop, but, while on his backside, Coyle poked the puck in.
Reimer stopped 16 shots.
Peterka beat Joonas Korpisalo over the right shoulder with a wrister to tie the game at 1-1 late in the second. Korpisalo made 19 saves.
Takeaways
Sabres: After losing at home to Toronto on Friday, they probably should have been the more tired team, but they took the play to the Bruins for lengthy stretches, especially in the second.
Bruins: Following a five-game trip out west where they went 2-2-1, they had a favorable opponent to play against after a day off. They returned to some listless play that’s bogged them down this season before pulling it out.
Key moment
Boston had a goal taken off the board after a review showed that David Pastrnak was offside when Geekie scored 7:16 into the third.
Key stat
Neither team reached double digits in shots on goal in any period.
Up next
The Sabres are at the Islanders on Monday, and the Bruins host the Capitals the same night.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.