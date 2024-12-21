PORTLAND—A 600th career victory is so special, it might as well be recognized twice.

Longtime Falmouth coach Dave Halligan was credited for his landmark victory Tuesday against Westbrook, while in reality, it was just number 598.

Box score Falmouth 68 Deering 42 F- 20 16 14 18- 68

D- 13 5 15 9- 42 F- Mann 7-8-24, Birks 9-0-22, Cameron 3-0-6, O’Brien 2-0-4, Simmons 1-1-3, Soucy 1-0-3, Gooch 1-0-2, Gravier 1-0-2, L. Roediger 1-0-2 D- Legassey 3-4-11, Otti 5-1-11, Yanga 3-0-6, Cleveland 1-2-4, Lauture 1-0-3, R. Mohamud 1-0-3, Butera 1-0-2, Jamal 1-0-2 3-pointers:

F (7) Birks 4, Mann 2, Soucy

D (3) Lauture, Legassey, R. Mohamud Turnovers:

F- 6

D- 13 Free throws

F: 9-12

D: 7-9 Dave Halligan’s record at Falmouth 1987-88 13-7 1988-89 15-4 1989-90 18-4 1990-91 17-4 1991-92 18-3 1992-93 16-3 1993-94 14-5 1994-95 17-2 1995-96 20-2 1996-97 21-1 (Class C state champion) 1997-98 20-2 (Class C state champion) 1998-99 20-2 Class C state champion) 1999-2000 14-6 2000-01 14-5 2001-02 12-7 2002-03 16-4 2003-04 17-2 2004-05 18-3 2005-06 17-4 2006-07 12-8 2007-08 13-6 2008-09 17-4 2009-10 21-1 (Class B state champion) 2010-11 8-10 2011-12 20-1 2012-13 21-1 (Class B state champion) 2013-14 18-2 2014-15 17-4 2015-16 18-4 (Class A state champion) 2016-17 15-6 2017-18 10-10 2018-19 15-6 2019-20 16-5 2020-21 7-1 2021-22 19-3 2022-23 17-5 2023-24 15-4 2024-25 4-1 TOTAL: 600-152

Saturday afternoon, at Deering, the mark was reached officially as the Navigators put forth their most impressive effort of the season, against one of the favorites in the state’s biggest class.

Senior tandem Billy Birks and Davis Mann combined for 18 first quarter points, with Birks draining three 3-pointers and Mann rattling the rim with a dunk, as Falmouth grabbed a quick 20-13 advantage.

The Navigators then controlled the second period and after Mann scored five points in the final minute, the lead was 36-18 at the half.

The Rams never made a second half run, as Falmouth was on top, 50-33, after three quarters, then cruised to a most impressive 68-42 victory.

Advertisement

Mann led the way with 24 points, Birks added 22 and the Navigators improved to 4-1 with their third consecutive victory, dropping Deering to 1-4 in the process.

“To me, it’s just consistency,” Halligan said. “We have a good program, a lot of good people working in it. It’s not just me. I’m sort of just the bandleader. We’ve had some great kids. Look at the kids who have come through over the years. They’re terrific people. It’s still fun. If it wasn’t still fun, I wouldn’t do it. I wake up every day and the kids make me feel young. They’re like sons to me.”

Rarified air

Halligan, a Falmouth High graduate, returned to his alma mater to coach the then-Yachtsmen for the 1987-88 season and he never left.

Now in his 38th season at the helm, Halligan led Falmouth to 10 state games, winning six, with the program annually positioned to contend.

When the Navigators held off Westbrook earlier this week, it was widely reported that Halligan had reached the 600-win plateau, but further scrutiny of the record book showed that Falmouth had been credited with one extra victory in both 2012 and 2015.

Advertisement

The Navigators began their season with a 54-52 loss at Noble, then held off host Gray-New Gloucester (66-62), beat visiting Westbrook in a rematch of last year’s stunning quarterfinal round playoff loss Tuesday (70-65) and Thursday, eked out a 44-43 win at Marshwood.

Deering, meanwhile, dropped a tough 66-60 overtime decision at Cheverus in its opener, then edged host Westbrook (58-56) before losing in overtime again, 56-52, to visiting Portland. Thursday, the Rams were beaten by visiting Noble (59-47).

While the teams met during the COVID-shortened 2021 campaign (they each won once), Saturday marked the first scheduled contest and it would be Falmouth carrying play almost throughout and serving notice that when it’s clicking on all cylinders, it can beat anyone.

From any class.

The Rams started fast, as senior Mogga Yanga put home a missed shot.

Mann then buried a 3 and after Deering senior Tavian Lauture set up classmate Evan Legassey for a layup, Mann drove for a layup and Falmouth had the lead for good, 5-4.

Advertisement

Birks then took a pass from senior Jaxon Cameron and sank a 3 before Mann stole the ball, raced in and slammed it home for a 10-4 advantage.

Senior David Otti answered for the home team, as his leaner bounced in, but Birks set up senior Declan O’Brien for a layup and after Otti drove for a layup, Birks got the ball from Cameron and hit a 3, then he finished a feed from senior David Gravier and buried another 3 for an 18-8 advantage, forcing Rams coach Todd Wing to call timeout with 2:20 still to play in the opening stanza.

Deering responded, as Lauture knocked down a 3 and after Birks scored on a runner, junior Tayshaun Cleveland hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 20-13 heading for the second quarter.

There, the Navigators broke the game open.

First, Legassey hit a 3 to pull the Rams within four, but Falmouth closed the half on a 16-2 run.

Mann got things started by sinking two free throws. Cameron then scored on a floater, O’Brien put home a miss, Birks got a runner to roll in, Birks got a jumper to rattle home, then Mann made a free throw to make it 31-16.

Advertisement

After Yanga snapped the 11-0 run with a jumper, Gravier got an offensive rebound and fed Mann for a 3, then with just 2.1 seconds showing, Mann was fouled after grabbing an offensive board, then hit two free throws for a 36-18 halftime lead.

Birks and Mann both scored 15 points in the half.

The Navigators were never seriously threatened in the second half.

Birks began the second half where he left off, burying a jumper, then senior Tyler Simmons made a foul shot.

Yanga answered with a driving layup, then Otti sank a free throw, but Mann set up Birks for a 3 and after Otti made a layup (from Legassey), Mann drove for a layup and Birks weaved through the defense before making another layup to double up the score, 46-23.

Otti answered with a jumper and a reverse layup (from senior Justin Jamal), but Mann banked home a contested shot to prevent a run.

Advertisement

After Legassey sank two free throws, Gravier scored on a putback.

Late in the frame, junior Michel Butera drove for a layup, then Jamal banked home a shot, but Falmouth was still very much in control, taking a 50-33 lead to the fourth.

There, Cleveland made a layup to start, but a 14-0 Navigators’ run completely slammed the door.

The surge began with a Cameron layup and a free throw from Mann. Mann then hit two more foul shots, Cameron sank a jumper and with 3:52 remaining, Mann stole the ball and soared for another dunk.

“It felt great to do that,” Mann said. “I love seeing the open court in front of me.”

A Simmons putback with 3:03 on the clock was followed by a 3-ball from senior Robbie Soucy, giving Falmouth its biggest lead, 64-35.

Advertisement

Down the stretch, the Rams got a 3-pointer from junior Rudwan Mohamud, a layup from Legassey and two Legassey free throws for their final points before Falmouth senior Luka Roediger banked home a shot and junior Ben Robbins fed sophomore Connor Gooch for a layup to bring the curtain down on the 68-42 victory.

“We have a lot of grit and I think we showed that today,” said Birks. “We play hard defensively. We’ve worked on keeping it full speed for the whole game.

“I loved seeing (Coach) get (600). It’s crazy to think about 600. That’s a lot of wins. He keeps us on top of our game. All game.”

“I think we did the best job of ball movement we did all year,” Mann said. “We got their defense to make mistakes. It’s good to see how great we can be when we move the ball around and how much of a difference it makes.”

“Even though Davis played last year, these guys weren’t primary players last year,” added Halligan. “Some of the guys have been trying to do too much and wait for the cavalry to show up. There’s no cavalry, they have to do it. Even the guys who got in at the end will get better.”

Mann was spectacular, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds and also producing three steals.

Advertisement

“Davis is special,” Halligan said. “He’s been holding the fort for us.”

Birks, who had struggled mightily shooting the ball in previous games, added 22 points and seven rebounds.

“I had a couple games where shots didn’t really fall, but it’s always on to the next one,” said Birks. “I just had to keep practicing and keep shooting and trust they would fall eventually.”

“It’s great for Billy,” Mann said. “I’m very happy for him. It was nice to see.”

“(Billy) was 0-for-20 his last two games, but he’s a shooter,” added Halligan. “He has to have a shooter’s mentality. You can’t think about the last one. Think about the next one.”

Cameron had six points (four steals, two assists and two rebounds), O’Brien added four (to go with six rebounds), Simmons (eight boards) and Soucy three apiece and Gooch, Gravier and Roediger two each.

Advertisement

The Navigators made seven 3-pointers to the Rams’ three, enjoyed a 35-23 rebounding advantage, made 9-of-12 free throws and only turned the ball over six times.

Deering got 11 points apiece from Legassey (two assists, two steals) and Otti (three rebounds, two blocked shots). Yanga added six points (and five rebounds), Cleveland had four, Lauture and Mohamud three apiece and Butera and Jamal (four rebounds, two assists) two each.

The Rams made 7-of-9 free throws and turned the ball over 13 times.

“There’s no way to sugar-coat this,” Wing said. “Obviously, (Falmouth’s) a very good team and they showed us that we really need some work. We’ll get there. It’s a group that’s been together. We’ve gone through a gauntlet and we’re a couple of possessions away from being 3-2. The guys don’t like losses, but we realize that we have to get better. We’ve known that it’s not always about your class. There are strong teams throughout the state in every class. If you can hoop, you can hoop.”

Refocusing

Deering travels to Bangor Friday where it hopes to get back on track. The Rams return home to finish the 2024 portion of their schedule Dec. 30 versus South Portland.

Advertisement

“We have Bangor, then we get into AA South opponents and that’s where we’ll look to make our move,” said Wing. “We’ll stay positive and move forward.”

Falmouth wraps up the calendar year at Kennebunk Friday.

“We just have to keep shooting, keep working, keep playing our game,” Birks said. “We really have a chip on our shoulders. We have state final experience my freshman and sophomore years, but last year really hurt.”

“We just have to attack everybody,” said Mann. “That’s it. We’re getting better every single day. I think we can be great.”

Halligan’s win total will only go up from here, but he’s only concerned with one thing going forward.

“I’ll count (my wins) when I’m done,” Halligan said. “This is a group that’s played together all the way through. We want to be our best at the end of the season. Last year, we were good, but not at the end. That’s why we play the schedule we do. We want to be our best in February.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

Copy the Story Link