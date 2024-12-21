Holiday shopping for thousands of children is a complicated business.

Especially when you don’t really know how many children you are shopping for or how old they all are.

The Press Herald Toy Fund has done it for 75 years, ordering shipments of toys and books in the fall based on educated guesses about how many children of various ages will be in need of help during the holidays. If there was a bumper crop of 2-year-olds one year, for example, organizers buy more toys and books for 3-year-olds the following year just in case.

Even with all the practice, getting it right still requires a bit of luck, and sometimes a last-minute shopping spree.

If you noticed a man dashing through the halls of various stores around South Portland on Friday, perhaps pushing a cart that overflowed with games and toys, that wasn’t a Christmas elf. Toy Fund Operations Manager Jeff Ham made sure every child on his list had gifts for the holidays.

As you probably know by now, the Toy Fund received a surge of requests from parents this year. For organizers, it was a distressing sign of how so many families are struggling in the economy, but also a good sign that those parents knew where to turn for help — and were going to get it.

The surge prompted a second round of bulk orders for toys and books that were nearly enough to fill every request — except for an even bigger spike in the number of requests for one particular age group: 13- and 14-year-olds. So, with parents scheduled to make pickups this weekend, Ham went shopping.

The last-minute purchases come with some unanticipated costs, of course, and Toy Fund organizers are also hoping for a surge of last-minute donations from readers.

After all, it’s only because of their generosity that roughly 4,000 Maine children will soon experience the joy of gifts to unwrap, new toys to play with and new books to read.

HOW TO HELP

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

YEAR TO DATE: $129,641.25

