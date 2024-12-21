Just a thought about drone sightings: Think twice!

Although it may be disconcerting to see them at night, is it possible that these drones are mostly flying legally? That does not appear to be a question being considered in any of the news reports I have read to date.

Edward Ezzard
Topsham

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Related Stories
Latest Articles