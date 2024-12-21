Olivia Rockwood had 20 points and the University of Maine cruised to a 96-39 win over Bates in a women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.

Caroline Dotsey added 14 points, while Asta Blauenfeldt and Jaycie Christopher each had 13 for Maine (4-7). Sera Hodgson chipped in 11 points.

UP NEXT WHO: Maine at Fairleigh Dickinson WHEN: 4 p.m. Dec. 28

Sarah Hughes had 17 points and six rebounds for Bates (7-3). Alexandra Long added 10 points.

