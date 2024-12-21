BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Lynnette Page, 97, a long-time resident of her beloved Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at The Enclave in Scarborough.

Lynnette was born in her family home, right on Townsend Avenue in Boothbay Harbor, to her parents Harold Seavey and Ada (Lewis) Seavey on April 12, 1927.

On Dec. 24, 1943, at the age of 16, Lynnette married Leon Page while he was on leave from the Navy during World War II. In June, Mom graduated from Boothbay Harbor High School, class of 1944.

After the war, the newlyweds lived briefly in Bath, then in the housing project on the site of the current Simmons Park on Eastern Avenue, then on “the other side” of her parents home on Fullerton Street, before building their home on Eastern Avenue. Although she lived in the house they built for 70 years, in the last few years of her life, she only yearned to return to her home on Fullerton Street.

Mom was a stay-at-home mother for 10 years after starting her family, and raising her children brought her the greatest joy in life. Mom was a 70-year cancer survivor, and while she had no recurrence of the cancer, she was unable to have more children. She often said, had she not had the cancer, she would have continued having babies every three or four years.

Mom enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader and an assistant Girl Scout leader. She was active in the Pythian Sisters. In her later years, she volunteered at the Boothbay Region Historical Society – what a wealth of knowledge she must have been! She loved walking miles around Boothbay Harbor with her BFF, Mary Matthews, and she walked miles on the indoor track on the YMCA.

Mom worked a couple of summers as a chambermaid at the Village Inn, located on the site of the current post office. She then went to work with the ‘gang’ at Central Maine Power Company, and she loved working there when they were located in the ‘Harbor’. But she gladly took early retirement when she was 58 so she did not have to make that ‘long commute’ to Newcastle. We should all be so lucky to enjoy 39 years of retirement!

Lynnette’s husband of 54 years, Leon, died on Dec. 7, 1997. (We know she will be happy to be with him for their Christmas Eve wedding anniversary this year.) She was also predeceased by her parents; her older sister, Gwendolyn, who died in April 1944, her younger brother, Harold Leroy Seavey and his wife Frances of Nashville, Tenn., who both died early in 2023; and her daughter-in-law, Shirleyan Simpson Page of Sarasota Fla., who died in 2006.

Lynnette is survived by her children, David Page and his wife Brenda, of Brazil, Ind., Leanne Holmes and her husband Charles, of Old Orchard Beach, Robert Page and his wife Amber, of Brunswick; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ella Page, of Edgecomb; and many nieces and nephews

We would like to thank the staff of The Lilac Trace at The Enclave and the staff of Compassus Hospice, both in Scarborough, for the loving care they provided to Mom during this past year.

A brief service to celebrate Lynnette’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Boothbay. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Copy the Story Link