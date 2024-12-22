FICTION
Hardcover
1. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
2. “How to Read a Book,” by Monica Wood (Mariner)
3. “All Fours,” by Miranda July (Riverhead)
4. “The God of the Woods,” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
5. “Tell Me Everything,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
6. “This is Christmas,” by Tom Booth (Aladdin)
7. “Intermezzo,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
8. “A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen (Chronicle)
9. “We Are Definitely Human,” by X. Fang (Tundra)
10. “Dim Sum Palace,” by X. Fang (Tundra)
Paperback
1. “The Most,” by Jessica Anthony (Little Brown)
2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)
3. “A Most Agreeable Murder,” by Julia Seales (Random House)
4. “The Wild Robot,” by Peter Brown (Little Brown)
5. “The Thursday Murder Club,” by Richard Osman (Penguin)
6. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)
7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
8. “Orbital,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)
9. “Down to the Sea with Mr. Magee,” by Chris Van Dusen (Chronicle)
10. “The Islanders,” by Lewis Robinson (Islandport)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
2. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)
3. “The Wide Wide Sea,” by Hampton Sides (Doubleday)
4. “What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the World’s Most Familiar Bird,” by Sy Montgomery (Atria)
5. “Meditations for Mortals: Four Weeks to Embrace Your Limitations and Make Time for What Counts,” by Oliver Burkeman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
6. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)
7. “The Message,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
8. “The Demon of Unrest,” by Erik Larson (Crown)
9. “Patriot,” by Alexei Navalny (Knopf)
10. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)
Paperback
1.“The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkle (Vintage)
2. “Of Time and Turtles,” by Sy Montgomery (Mariner)
3. “How to Listen,” by Thich Nhat Hanh (Parallax)
4. “Say Nothing,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor)
5. “All Hands on Deck,” by Will Sofrin (Abrams)
6. “On Tyranny Graphic Edition,” by Timothy Snyder (Ten Speed)
7. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin)
8. “Lost on a Mountain in Maine,” by Donn Fendler (Harper)
9. “Notes on Complexity,” by Neil Theise (Spiegel & Grau)
10. “The Blue Machine: How the Ocean Works,” by Helen Czerski (W.W. Norton)
—Longfellow Books
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.