The long-awaited splash pad project is making a splash as crews poured the foundation in Saco on Dec. 18. This milestone marks a significant step forward in a two-year effort to bring a fun, family-friendly water play area to the community.

The Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco, in partnership with the Saco Parks and Recreation Department, has been the driving force behind this initiative. While the club is still actively fundraising to cover site construction costs, community support has already secured funding for all the water elements and the state-of-the-art recirculating system, according to a Rotary Club press release.

The splash pad is located at the Saco Community Center at 75 Franklin St., the home of the Saco Parks and Recreation Department

Contributions from local companies have been instrumental in bringing this dream to life, the release states. CCB Construction, Moulison Heavy Electric, CVS Excavation, and Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating have stepped up to ensure that the foundation is expertly laid, paving the way for the splash pad’s grand opening scheduled for May 15.

“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Brenda Pollock, former president of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club. “Thanks to the unwavering support of our local businesses and community members, we are turning this vision into a reality for families in the area.”

The project began last summer when Pollock approached Saco Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Sommer with the idea to build a splash pad in the city.

Sommer, who previously worked in North Conway, recalled how much kids enjoyed the splash pad there.

“Watching the community come together, the kids playing, the adults being involved, it’s a great way to bring a water element to Saco,” Sommer told the Courier in November.

Water elements in the future splash pad include water shooting from the ground, a lighthouse that will shoot water, walk-through rings spraying water, and buckets dropping water from overhead.

Mayor Jodi MacPhail told the Courier in an earlier interview that the city is “incredibly blessed” to have this gift from the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club.

“It will bring years of fun and enjoyment to the youth of Saco,” MacPhail said.

On behalf of the city, MacPhail extended a thank you to all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped bring the project to fruition.

The foundation work this fall is a critical step to ensure the project stays on track despite whatever winter weather Mother Nature has in store. The new splash pad promises to be a gathering spot for children and families, offering a safe and accessible outdoor activity for years to come.

Bill Paterson, president of the Rotary Club of Biddeford-Saco invites the community to send in donations to help complete the site work. “Contributions will help ensure that every detail of the project meets the highest standards of safety and quality.”

For more information on how to support the splash pad project, visit Biddeford-sacorotary.org.

