Maine winters can be dark and barren, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great time to see birds.

The colder months herald the arrival of dark-eyed juncos, the snowbirds, and other visitors such as finches (pine siskins and pine grosbeaks), which follow the cyclical crops of conifer tree cones. And they aren’t alone. Plenty of cold-adapted resident species, such as crows and blue jays, stick around, too.

For those unwilling or unable to venture out, snow can draw birds to backyard feeders en masse, making them easy to observe from the warmth of indoors. Plus, they are easier to spot. With few leaves on many trees and a monochrome landscape, winter birds often make themselves known.

The menagerie of winter species can vary depending on the weather, what your yard looks like and where you live. But there’s often a nest hidden nearby. And one might wonder how they manage to survive.

“The more people become aware of the birds around them, the more they awaken to the natural world,” said Nick Lund, Maine Audubon advocacy and outreach manager. “[They gain] an improved understanding of their habitats, which trees particular birds prefer, how they move based on the weather, what they like to eat and how they eat.”

Staying curious can make a difference.

For those embarking on Audubon tours or birding at their leisure this winter, Lund pointed to phone apps like eBird and Merlin Bird ID, resources he said have broken down barriers to ornithological pursuits.

Now, people can track avifauna while contributing to a broader scientific database. Researchers receive data from millions of worldwide users, leading to information on bird movement and trends. Among the findings: Some species in Maine that used to head for warmer climates are staying put.

Pemaquid Peninsula birdwatching

Jeff Cherry, president of the Midcoast Maine Audubon Chapter, lives in Newcastle, where he spends most of his time birding within a 15-mile radius of his home.

A retired woodworker and antiques dealer, his passion for avifauna began as a Bowdoin College student pursuing ornithology. In 1976, his class visited Damariscotta Mills, where they spotted bald eagles — a rare sighting before the population rebounded from its seriously endangered status.

From that moment on, he was hooked.

The Midcoast Maine Audubon Chapter aims to facilitate two monthly bird tours, which Cherry often leads in Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties.

Sometimes, there are only a handful of participants, and others, upwards of 30 people tag along. While attendance fluctuates depending on the destination, time of year and weather conditions, Cherry said the variety of enthusiasts’ skill levels stays consistent.

“We have regulars who join us,” Cherry said. “But we also welcome newcomers. There’s nothing better than watching their eyes light up their first time out.”

He described winter as one of the most magical times for birding, grouping common species into three categories: those that are present year-round (chickadees, crows, blue jays, various seagull species, and mallard and black ducks), migratory breeds (warblers) that migrate south but return to breed, and others (common goldeneye and the American tree sparrow) that arrive from farther north.

“This time of year, downy woodpeckers with their tidy red caps frequent the feeder,” Cherry said. “They swoop in to feast. If I ever get around to hanging a garland this year, I will try to arrange it to mimic the arc of their flight.”

In Cherry’s opinion, the blue jay’s plumage appears even bluer against the backdrop of snow. One of his favorite events is when dark-eyed juncos return to snack on safflower seeds that the tufted titmouse pushed out of the feeder in search of sunflower seeds, which they prefer.

In neighborhoods along the Pemaquid Peninsula, hawks perch in the bare branches of trees, in plain view. Meanwhile, the crows, aware of their presence, remain in constant surveillance.

Watch, learn and snap a photo

When birdwatchers understand the habitats and behaviors of species, they can identify specific trails for spotting them. To find a scarlet tanager, one might hike through mature deciduous forests where these birds are known to breed.

That said, various factors, like weather, can hinder that predictability.

“You will always find something if you approach birdwatching with an open mind,” Cherry said. “It’s almost impossible not to spot birds — even rare species. Forty years ago, eagles were uncommon. If you spend time outdoors now, you’ll notice they’re everywhere.”

He pointed to the cardinal, red-bellied woodpecker, turkey and bluebird populations, which have also significantly rebounded.

In Cherry’s opinion, witnessing the return of northern shrikes — whether through binoculars, cameras or the naked eye — is an inspiring experience. He encouraged locals to familiarize themselves with neighborhood birds this winter and to track their observations.

Brunswick, Topsham, Bath birdwatching

Brunswick birder William Broussard dates his love for birds back to childhood. He used to identify birds for fun — a hobby that, although solitary, “felt very social.”

“Birdwatching means observing how species interact with the environment and studying their behavior,” Broussard said. “Growing up, my mother was a gardener, so I spent a lot of time tuning into the insects and flowers — and, of course, birds. At my home now, I’ve arranged shrubs and bird feeders to attract birds to my space, so I can watch them from inside, too.”

Putting his garden to rest this winter, Broussard admired blue jays storing seeds under bark and in the ground.

“In the fall, their brains increase in size to help them remember where they stashed their seeds for winter,” Broussard said. “In the spring and summer, they’ll grab a peanut from the feeder and eat it immediately. But when the weather turns, they’ll take one, fly off, dig a hole in the ground and bury the peanut. They can remember where it was buried after snowfall and dig it up months later.”

Behavior isn’t the only thing that changes. In winter, birds’ diets change from insects or worms to fruits and nuts, as do their nesting habits.

Before snipping goldenrods or weedy plants, Broussard urged locals to consider the white-throated sparrows that seek refuge. He has seen Carolina wrens create homes in even the strangest spots — like coffee pots and canoes left outdoors.

“We play a role in advocating for the birds,” Broussard said. “What we do in our yards matters.”

Brunswick, Bath and Topsham residents can attract tufted titmice, black-capped chickadees and northern cardinals by placing sunflower seeds in their feeders this winter. Adding suet can also attract hairy, downy and red-bellied woodpeckers.

Even without feeders, the Midcoast will inevitably witness the arrival of dark-eyed juncos, pine siskin and pine grosbeak finches searching for spruce and pine tree conifer seeds.

‘It’s not like having pets; it’s more like reverence’

Like Cherry, Broussard has recorded his observations on eBird since 2013, which has allowed him to track notable shifts.

For example, most sparrows tend to leave during winter, although he has noticed that they have stayed for the past three years, which he attributes to a warming climate.

“It’s not like having pets; it’s more like reverence,” Broussard said. “When you notice the birds in your backyard, you realize you coexist with something much greater. Seeing them evokes joy, and studies have found that observing birds in nature can reduce stress and improve your mood — it’s a natural form of medicine.”

To ensure birds remain in the environment, Broussard has planted native plants and shrubs in his yard to create a suitable habitat.

“Birding moves you beyond people and politics,” Broussard said. “It allows you to enjoy the presence of other beings even in the harshest of seasons.”

For those hoping to embark on their expeditions, Broussard shared some of his favorite local trails:

• The Bowdoin College Schiller Coastal Studies Center in Harpswell, abundant with sea ducks, shorebirds, eiders and gulls.

• Green Point Wildlife Management Area in Dresden, which offers access to brackish tidal water habitats along Merrymeeting Bay.

• Sabattus Pond, purportedly an excellent spot for duck watching.

First-time users of eBird can start a free account to chart their observations or follow along with Cherry’s adventures near the Twin Villages @JeffCherry or Broussards’ Brunswick-Bath outings @WillBroussard.

