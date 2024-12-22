I’ve long felt that universal public health care would help heal divisions in the U.S. by affirming a common commitment and destiny for all Americans. The murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and the mass response to it, is the “negative” expression of this.

We all know — that is, know together, as a public — that private insurance is preying on us. We can build bridges between constituencies over this.

Kenneth James
Cushing

