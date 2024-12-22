DARTMOUTH, Mass. – Charles “Chas” T. Toomey, longtime resident of Dartmouth, Mass. and Higgins Beach, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2024, one day shy of his 92nd birthday. He was a shining example of the value of kindness, generosity and a witty retort.

Chas graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1950 and attended Providence College on an ROTC scholarship. While at Providence College, he worked for the Providence Journal, driving a delivery truck and securing his status as an “early-riser,” much to his family’s chagrin. Upon graduation from Providence College in 1954, he proudly began his service in the U.S. Army and served as a First Lieutenant in the 52D Field Artillery Battalion.

In 1957, Chas moved to Portland, taking a job with the Royal Globe Insurance Company, beginning what would become a life-long career as an insurance executive and an enthusiast of all things Down East. It was at a Portland dinner party that Chas was introduced to the love of his life, Maryse Salmonsen. He and Maryse were married on May 28, 1960. Maine was their home until Chas was offered a position with Paul and Dixon Insurance in New Bedford, Mass.

Chas and Maryse settled in Dartmouth, Mass. to raise their family and Chas began his 50-year career with Paul and Dixon, retiring as co-owner in 2010. He admired and adored his insurance colleagues, clients and adopted city of New Bedford, Mass. and found joy in serving the community through his many business and philanthropic endeavors.

He and Maryse enjoyed a wide and close circle of friends with whom they shared many fond memories in Dartmouth, Mass., Higgins Beach (his “anchor to windward”) and Naples, Fla. and as members of the Wamsutta Club and Portland Country Club.

Chas was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Maryse Salmonsen Toomey; his two brothers, Dr. Edward Toomey of Concord, Mass. and Thomas Toomey of Providence, R.I. and his sister, Margaret Toomey Dolan, also of Concord, Mass.

He is survived by his two daughters, Alison Toomey Peterson and her husband Scott Peterson of Hingham, Mass. and Erika Toomey and her husband Steve Torres of Concord, Mass.; and his four beloved grandchildren, Graham Peterson and Madeleine, Spencer and Cecily Torres. His loved ones have but grace and gratitude for the time he had with us.

Family and friends will gather for his funeral mass on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard’s Church at Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord, Mass.

For his full obituary, online guestbook and church live stream link, please visit http://www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to

The Boys and Girls Clubs of New Bedford,

166 Jenney St.,

New Bedford, MA 02744 or

The Island Institute,

P.O. Box 648,

Rockland, ME 04841

