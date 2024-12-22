STANDISH – Charles Nelson Wilson II, 66, of Standish, passed away on Dec. 14, 2024. He was born on Feb. 5, 1958, in South Portland to Harry and Donna (Croxford) Wilson.

Charlie graduated from South Portland High School and went on to Tufts University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. A proud member of the Tufts University Class of 1980, he graduated third in his class. He maintained lifelong friendships with his “Tufts Brothers,” his college roommates, often joking that they were “the original Animal House.” Known for his sharp wit and sense of humor, Charlie was never afraid to say something outrageous, always following up with a playful, “Subscribe to Charlie.com for more!”

Charlie had a big heart and an even bigger personality. He was an avid fly fisherman who found peace and joy on Lake Sebago, where he spent much of his life. He shared a special bond with his beloved chihuahua, Lilly, whose big personality matched his own. His mornings were never complete without his Lilly jumping into his lap, where he would stretch out his hands and wait for her to climb in—a small, loving ritual that reflected his gentle nature.

Fourteen years ago, Charlie met the love of his life, Catherine. On their first date, they danced around a bonfire, and from that night on, they became inseparable. Together, they built what they lovingly called their “bubble of love,” a bond so deep it became the center of Charlie’s world. Their favorite phrase, “I love you for a thousand years,” was exchanged countless times, eventually shortened to a simple but powerful “ATY’s.”

Charlie was the owner and president of Portland Pump Company, a third-generation petroleum service facility established in 1938. Despite his leadership role, Charlie humbly referred to himself as a pipe fitter, always proud of his hard work and the family legacy he continued.

He is survived by his devoted wife, with whom he had been inseparable for 14 years, Catherine Wilson; his children, Whitney Wilson, Chaz (Chelsea) Wilson and their children Matilda, Otto, and Harry, and Blake (Leandra); and his heart children, Don (Andrea) Benthusen and their children Tim, Hailie, and Natalie; Yvonne (Adam Caron) Summers and their children Isaiah and Elisabeth, and grandson Noah. He is also survived by his cherished chihuahua, Lilly, who brought him so much joy.

Charlie will be remembered for his big heart, his infectious laughter, and the unshakable love he had for his family and friends. His legacy lives on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him, and his love will carry on for a thousand years—and then some.

Arrangements are in the care of Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland.

