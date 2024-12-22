FALMOUTH – Karin E. Gil, 94, died Dec 11, 2024 at Ocean View in Falmouth. She was born June 11, 1930 in Cambridge, Mass. She attended Augustana College in Illinois, Tufts University in Massachusetts, and Sorbonne in Paris.

While working at the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University, she met doctoral student Allen W. Trelease. They married in 1952 and in 1955, moved to Aurora, N.Y., where Dr. Trelease took a job as professor of American history at Wells College. While there, they had three children.

In the mid ’60s, their marriage ended, and Karin moved back to Cambridge, Mass. with the children. In 1977, Karin married Peter P. Gil, an associate dean at the Sloan School of Management at MIT. A widower, Dr. Gil had three children of his own.

Between 1968 and 1982, Karin worked at the Doctoral Program of the Harvard Business School, eventually reaching the position of assistant director. After leaving the Business School, she worked again at Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences before becoming the coordinator of the Loeb Fellowship program at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

After retirement from Harvard University in 1993, Karin and Peter moved to New Castle, N.H., where they enjoyed traveling, gardening, entertaining, and spending time with their grandchildren. They spent many happy winters on St. Simons Island in Georgia. After Peter died in 2010, Karin moved to Ocean View in Falmouth.

Karin was predeceased by her son, William Trelease: and by a sister, Marta Enebuske.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Trelease Beaudet, and her husband, André Beaudet of Portland, her son, John Trelease, and his wife, Susan, of Davidsonville, Md., as well as three stepchildren, Karen Gil of Hudson, Ohio, Andrew Gil of Ithaca, N.Y., Genève Gil of Auburn; six grandchildren, five step-grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The family sends special thanks to the staff of Falmouth House at Ocean View for their loving care of Karin.

A funeral service will be held Jan. 4, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 265 Middle Rd., Falmouth. Interment will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge, Mass. in the spring.

To share memories of Karin or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Copy the Story Link