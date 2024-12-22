CHICAGO — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics started slowly, tussling early with the Chicago Bulls.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: NBCSB

But the defending NBA champions came on and prevailed 123-98 on Saturday night, with Tatum’s 43-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist effort earning the five-time All-Star comparisons to former Celtics great and Hall of Famer Larry Bird.

Tatum’s third career triple-double was the first for a Celtics player that included 40 or more points since Bird scored 49 points with 14 rebounds and 12 assists against Portland in a 152-148 double-overtime win on March 15, 1992, according to the team.

Tatum emphasized winning is what matters most, but a little icing on the cake isn’t bad.

“Larry Bird is probably the best player to ever wear this uniform,” Tatum said. “So any time you accomplish something in the same sentence as him, it’s something special, even if you never reach that pinnacle.”

Bird finished with 59 triple-doubles in his 13 seasons with Boston. According to the Celtics, Tatum’s was the first for the team that included 40 or more points and 15 or more rebounds. Tatum’s effort also counted as his sixth straight double-double and 14th this season.

Advertisement

Tatum got rolling in the second quarter, then scored 18 points in the third as Boston used a 19-8 run to open a 93-77 lead heading into the fourth. He finished 16 for 24 from the floor, hitting 9 of 15 3-point attempts. Two free throws rounded out his scoring line.

“As a basketball player, you feel the rhythm, the ball is finding you,” Tatum said. “You’re just being active all over the place and probably in that third quarter.

“Joe (coach Mazzulla) just challenges me every night, just to amplify my teammates and figure out ways to dominate all over the court. Obviously tonight, I’m scoring a lot and getting rebounds. It just looks different on a given night.”

The game was tied at 42 midway through the second quarter, then the Celtics and Tatum found offensive rhythm. Boston had a 61-54 lead at the half using an 8-0 run to open a 12-point lead at one point. Tatum and the Celtics took charge in the third after the Bulls had closed to within five points.

“He went outside what we normally do and that’s a testament to him,” Mazzulla said. “Just his shot-making, his decision-making, his ability to rebound. I thought he kind of controlled the entire game.”

Copy the Story Link