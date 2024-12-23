Bath Iron Works is on track to access over $5.4 billion from a recent defense spending bill passed this week in Washington, D.C.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act outlines the suggested discretionary spending level for the Appropriations Committee, which ultimately determines how much funding the military receives and sets policy for the military and national defense priorities.

In a press release, Sen. Susan Collins said the defense bill, which authorizes $895.2 billion in spending, passed the Senate by a bipartisan vote of 85-14. On Dec. 11, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the NDAA by a 281-140 vote. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

The NDAA authorizes the president’s request for $5.4 billion for two Arleigh-Burke class destroyers for fiscal year 2025. It also includes $700 million in incremental funding for an option for a third destroyer and authorizes $41.5 million in advance procurement for a fiscal year 2026 option ship.

BIW declined to comment on the ongoing legislative process.

“This legislation addresses the many national security threats facing our nation today and better supports the brave men and women of our armed forces,” Collins said. “Additionally, the NDAA authorizes funding to support hardworking Mainers at BIW, [Portsmouth Naval Shipyard], Pratt & Whitney and elsewhere across the state, who make invaluable contributions to our national defense.”

Sen. Angus King said during a remote press conference on Dec. 18 that the NDAA includes some crucial provisions for Maine, one being the extra BIW ship and the second a $400 million commitment to complete additional dry dock capacity at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard located in Kittery.

Along with the investments in Maine came several provisions and amendments regarding health coverage for service members, such as blast overpressure and traumatic brain injury, TRICARE coverage of certain Alzheimer’s therapies, and contraceptive coverage parity under the health care program for active-duty service members.

The annual defense bill authorizes spending levels and sets policy for the military and critical national defense priorities. In contrast, under the jurisdiction of the Senate Appropriations Committee, the defense appropriations bill appropriates the Department of Defense funding each fiscal year.

Collins serves as the vice chairperson of the Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee. She will become the chairperson of the Appropriations Committee in 2025.

