The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club provided needed winter outerwear to students at Stevens Brook, Crooked River and Songo Locks elementary schools. On Dec. 13, Rotarians George Klauber and Aaron Hagan delivered new boots, pants, gloves and hats to all three schools where they will be distributed to children on an as-needed basis.

Each fall, Rotarian Aaron Hagan checks in with the schools’ counselors to determine what winter gear and sizes for students are needed.

“This has been an important project for me and my wife, Linda, who is an excellent shopper, and the Rotary Club for about eight years now,” Klauber said. “Other service organizations have been stepping up, but there always seems to be a need. We are happy to be able to help. This year, Rotarians and Friends of Rotary supplemented our club’s funds to meet the need.”

President Lisa Ryan said, “Members of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and our Friends always generously contribute for this worthy cause. Thank you all again this year for helping us help the schools distribute winter clothes to students in need. Our club wishes all those in the Lakes Region a very happy holiday season.”

To learn more about Rotary and its service projects, go to lakeregionrotary.com or the club’s Facebook page. The club meets on the second, third and fourth Thursdays at 7:30 a.m. at Bridgton Alliance Church, 368 Harrison Road, Route 17, Bridgton. With specific questions about meeting agendas and membership, email LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.

