The Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center is temporarily closed after being vandalized during a break-in over the weekend, the nonprofit said Monday.

“We’re deeply saddened for the disruption to our clients and community, as we planned to continue certain services through the holiday season,” the center said in an email to its supporters.

The incident caused significant damage to the center’s fourth-floor space at 24 Preble St., including every office and its Language Lab, the email said. As a result, the center said its first-floor space and the lab would be closed Monday afternoon and all day Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, there was “not a strong indication that the motive was related to us being an immigrant-focused organization,” the center said.

It said staff are working to determine what has been stolen and repairing items that were damaged or defaced. The center said that most of its equipment appears to have been left intact and that it is planning to reopen Thursday.

The center is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the immigrant community by helping newcomers acquire language and other skills necessary to participate fully in Maine’s economy and civic life.

In a separate email to a reporter Monday, Danny Muller, the center’s deputy director, said they were still working to determine what was stolen as the fourth floor was heavily vandalized and staff have been discovering missing items as they clean. The center occupies space on the first, third and fourth floors of the building at 24 Preble Street.

Muller said an office door was kicked in and a locked cabinet that contained financial documents was destroyed, so the center has been working to lock down its financial information.

Staff have also identified a missing iPhone and desktop computer and petty cash, clothing, food and beverages that were stolen as well as other electronics that were in storage.

There was garbage and graffiti throughout the fourth floor as well as overturned furniture, paper files thrown about and liquids dumped on papers.

“Our amazing staff spent the day cleaning up and will have more work ahead of them tomorrow,” Muller said.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Department said the incident was reported to them Monday morning and they are investigating.

“There is no indication that it was a bias-related incident in any way,” said police spokesperson Brad Nadeau.

