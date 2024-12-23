Dylan Gendron scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers and Sanford beat Oxford Hills, 74-50, in a boys basketball game on Monday in Sanford.
Luke Gendron added 15 points and Ryan Alexander had nine for Sanford (3-2).
Brayden Murch had 15 point and Cam Pulkkinen 11 for Oxford Hills (3-3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OXFORD HILLS 48, SANFORD 34: Ella Pelletier scored 23 points and the Vikings (4-1) beat the Spartans (2-3) in Paris.
Gabbie Tibbetts added 13 points and Maddy Herrick had 10 for Oxford Hills.
Mollie Puffer had 17 points for Sanford.
GIRLS HOCKEY
EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND/MONMOUTH 10, YORK/TRAIP/MARSHWOOD/NOBLE 2: Reegan Saunders had three goals and the visiting Red Hornets (3-1-2) beat York (0-6).
Leksi Langevin added two goals, while Adalyn Martin, Reagan Mulliner, Adeline Langer, Ella Labelle and Lauren Bolduc also scored.
Phebe Schroeck and Kiera Alessi scored for York.
