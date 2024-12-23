Portland-based singer-songwriter Katie Matzell has been a fan of singer, songwriter and guitarist Bonnie Raitt for as long as she can remember.

Because her parents were big fans, Matzell grew up listening to Raitt’s music. “My dad was also a musician and would play these songs in the living room after work at night and have my sister and I singing backups and my brothers playing air guitar and drums.”

On Saturday night, she and several of her musician friends will play a night of Raitt songs at One Longfellow Square.

Matzell’s band is Sean Morin (guitar and keys), Max Cantlin (guitar, vocals), Cilla Bonnie (bass, vocals), Dawson Hill (keys, vocals), Chris Sweet (drums), Emma Stanley (trumpet), John Maclaine (trombone) and Andrew Halchak (sax, flute).

Singer-songwriter Larry John McNally will also be playing with Matzell, on guitar and singing some backing vocals. McNally, a Bangor native, recently moved back to Maine after several years in Los Angeles. McNally has released a number of solo albums, and Raitt has recorded a couple of his songs: “Nobody’s Girl” appears on “Nick of Time” and “Slow Ride” is on “Luck of the Draw.”

Here’s Matzell version of “Nobody’s Girl,” featuring McNally on guitar.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

McNally befriended Matzell last year. “He was browsing shows on the One Longfellow Square website, came across my bio, noticed that I list Bonnie Raitt as a musical influence, and reached out to get coffee,” Matzell said.

McNally brought Matzell to see Raitt at Merrill Auditorium in June and introduced her to Raitt backstage. “It was a wild night, meeting my hero and watching Larry with tears in his eyes while Bonnie played his songs.”

Matzell said that she and McNally love getting together to play and to talk about music and songwriting. “I’m so fortunate that he’s joining me to perform the songs he wrote for Bonnie, plus lend some guitar on a few songs throughout the night,” she said.

Matzell has seen Raitt a handful of other times, mostly in Maine. But her favorite experience was when she heard Raitt play with James Taylor at Fenway Park in Boston in 2017. “It was absolute magic,” Matzell said.

Matzell said Raitt’s vocals are the No. 1 reason she is such a big fan. “Her voice has just gotten better over the years.” Matzell also appreciates Raitt’s selection of covers and how she interprets and delivers them, among them Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line,” Del Shannon’s “Runaway” and “Need You Tonight” by INXS.

Advertisement

“Her dedication to activism and making a big impact in the world with her huge platform, and finally, her deep appreciation for the music, the writers, her longtime collaborators and her influences who came before her,” Matzell said. “She’s a class act.”

Among Matzell’s favorite Raitt songs is the ballad “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which was written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin. One of Raitt’s best-known songs, it appears on her 1991 album “Luck of the Draw.”

“‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ is just a perfect song, a perfect performance, perfect production. It almost feels wrong to cover it,” said Matzell.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matzell has been focused on, and rehearsing for, the Raitt tribute show for several months. In 2025, she has different plans. “I’ll be shifting to recording some new music of mine, continuing to record and collaborate with other artists, and I’m planning some fun shows.”

Love Letter: Katie Matzell & Friends present the music of Bonnie Raitt

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $35 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com.

Copy the Story Link