After reading the Dec. 14 Press Herald front page story “Maine sued over new campaign finance law,” I feel compelled to blow off more than a little bit of steam with this letter.
I think this lawsuit is sadly indicative of what is wrong with the American political and legal systems today. When someone can argue that limiting political donations to a reasonable amount of money is in some way limiting free speech, I think we’ve crossed a line.
Free speech is giving an individual the right to express their views and opinions, without fear of retribution. Free speech, in my opinion, is not giving a candidate the ability to buy more commercial airtime than their opponent. When over $50 million is spent on a congressional race in Maine, it is a clear indication that some people feel that good ideas and free speech are no longer necessary to win a political race.
It would seem more important to have the ability to flood the airwaves with an endless stream of negative stories about an opponent. The fact that almost 75% of Maine voters approved the citizen’s initiative limiting donations to $5,000 makes me proud to be from Maine and tells me that I’m not alone in my thinking.
Robert MacKinnon
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.