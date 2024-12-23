After reading the Dec. 14 Press Herald front page story “Maine sued over new campaign finance law,” I feel compelled to blow off more than a little bit of steam with this letter.

I think this lawsuit is sadly indicative of what is wrong with the American political and legal systems today. When someone can argue that limiting political donations to a reasonable amount of money is in some way limiting free speech, I think we’ve crossed a line.

Free speech is giving an individual the right to express their views and opinions, without fear of retribution. Free speech, in my opinion, is not giving a candidate the ability to buy more commercial airtime than their opponent. When over $50 million is spent on a congressional race in Maine, it is a clear indication that some people feel that good ideas and free speech are no longer necessary to win a political race.

It would seem more important to have the ability to flood the airwaves with an endless stream of negative stories about an opponent. The fact that almost 75% of Maine voters approved the citizen’s initiative limiting donations to $5,000 makes me proud to be from Maine and tells me that I’m not alone in my thinking.

Robert MacKinnon

Yarmouth

