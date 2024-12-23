On June 30, 1999, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt was in Portland for a concert at Merrill Auditorium. While in the city, she also visited the Portland Boys & Girls Club with her friend and fellow musician Cidny Bullens. In 1995, Raitt initiated the Bonnie Raitt Guitar Project with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Raitt’s most recent concert in Maine was earlier this year. Local singer Katie Matzell is playing a tribute show of Raitt songs at One Longfellow Square on Dec. 28. John Ewing/Staff Photographer
