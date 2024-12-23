DECEMBER
Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 27, 28. Portland House of Music, $30 in advance, $40 day of show, $55 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Ellis Paul, Dec. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Katie Matzell & Friends presents the music of Bonnie Raitt, Dec. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Lyle Divinsky & Friends, Dec. 29 & 30, One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Primo Cubano, Dec. 31. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com
JANUARY
Zakk Sabbath, Jan. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, Jan. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Enter The Haggis, Jan. 3. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Heather Lynn, Oodelally and Emily Irving, Jan. 18. Space, Portland, $12. space538.org
Thus Love, Jan. 19. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, Portland, $17. oxbowbeer.com
The Fab Four: USA Meets The Beatles, Jan. 26. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $24.50 to $54.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Joy Oladokun, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Get the Led Out, Jan. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Drive-By Truckers, Jan. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Parker McCollum, Jan. 31. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
FEBRUARY
Slowdive, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Sicard Hollow, Feb. 1. Portland House of Music,$15. statetheatreportland.com
Ace Frehley, Feb. 1 Aura, Portland, $49.50. $59.50. auramaine.com
Jerry Cantrell, Feb. 2. Aura, Portland, $65.50, $79.50. auramaine.com
Blackberry Smoke, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Atmosphere, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Lady Lamb, Feb. 15. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $28. thewaldotheatre.org
The Get Up Kids, Feb. 15. Aura, Portland, $28. auramaine.com
Greensky Bluegrass, Feb. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Michael Carbonaro, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
High Fade, Feb. 26. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Luke Combs UK, Feb. 27. Aura, Portland, $18. auramaine.com
Faye Webster, Feb. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Darcy & Jer, Feb. 28. Aura, Portland, $41. auramaine.com
MARCH
Sal Vulcano, March 1, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Adrian Vandenberg, March 1. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
Inhaler, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Sebastian Maniscalco, March 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $175. crossarenaportland.com
Palaver Strings, March 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Sam Morrill, March 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Nikki Glaser, March 8 (two shows). Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $40.75 to $80.75. porttix.com
Dirty Deeds, March 8. Aura, Portland, $24.50. auramaine.com
Juvenile, March 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Rubblebucket, March 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Pete Best, March 20. Aura, Portland, $25.50 to $49.50. auramaine.com
Ted Leo & The Pharmacists, March 20. Space, Portland, $27. space538.org
Quest Master with Fief, March 27. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Joanne Shaw Taylor, March 28. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Brantley Gilbert, March 28. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $109.50. crossarenaportland.com
Twain and Esther Rose, March 28. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
APRIL
Killswitch Engage, April 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Dip, April 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Bright Eyes, April 13. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
LA LOM, April 19. Portland House of Music, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dar Williams, April 26. Jonathan’s, Ogunquit, $47.50 to $88.50. jonathansogunquit.com
Magdalena Bay, April 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
MAY
MJ Lenderman & The Wind, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Evan Honer, May 7. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Dusty Slay, May 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35.75 to $55.75. statetheatreportland.com
Avril Lavigne, May 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $143.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Coheed and Cambria + Mastodon, May 28. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $89.50. crossarenaportland.com
JUNE
Mt. Joy, June 19. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Sarah Millican, June 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. porttix.com
JULY
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, July 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $52.50. statetheatreportland.com
Shania Twain, July 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $50.95 to $500.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
AUGUST
Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 8 to 10. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $110 to $290, $30, $50 for kids. statetheatreportland.com
Brit Floyd, Aug. 21. Maine Saving Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.90 to $101.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
12/OC, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57 to $123.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
NOVEMBER
Jimmy Carr, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $37 to $57. statetheatreportland.com
